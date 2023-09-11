Clarins ‘Tinted Oleo-Serum’ achieves full radiance but with incredible natural-looking beauty

For generations, nature has been an inspirational source of beauty and effectiveness for Clarins. Benefiting from its unique expertise and the pioneering creation of the first 100% plant extract oils in 1966, Clarins now incorporates the very best of plant oils in its latest complexion creation.

But as always, Clarins likes to dare, especially in make-up and invent a modern, innovative beauty which goes beyond all women’s expectations. Has everything already been done for the complexion? Are there still women who are searching, swapping one foundation for another tinted cream, without really feeling satisfied?

Clarins didn’t think so which made it time to create their first tinted skin care serum…Tinted Oleo-Serum.

What’s so good about Tinted Oleo-Serum?

It’s a unique complexion experience thanks to a texture like a soft caress which fuses with the skin:

It instantly illuminates the skin

Cares for it, day after day

And all you need is a few drops to enhance and even the complexion and nourish and protect the skin

It’s also ultra-easy to apply

A few drops that make all the difference: the full radiance of your face is revealed, in all its velvety, satin and above all, incredibly natural-looking beauty.

Tinted Oleo-Serum. Not just a skin tint.

From the 1st application, it feels different: thanks to the exceptional super-light, barely-there texture of this tinted serum, it’s easy to create the perfect, tailor-made coverage for you.

It delivers an ultra-natural, almost transparent healthy-glow effect just like an invisible make-up which adds that certain something, that transforms and illuminates your face, instantly.

The skin is radiant with a perfect even complexion as imperfections are blurred and skin texture is smoothed.

Feel You Need More Drops?

Just choose the coverage which matches your skin. Whatever you decide, the result is a stunning glow which enhances all skin types, even the driest skin. It’s still you but glowing with a unique radiance.

Shades

Tinted Oleo-Serum comes in 11 shades which range from fair to dark, and adapts to all skin tones.

What’s so good about it?

Its “second skin” effect texture does not mark or accentuate any fine lines. It’s so light and even, like it’s not even there, to give that magic sensation all no make-up fans only dream about.

It’s perfect for all women, even those in a hurry, as application is both easy and intuitive and the result always flawless, with no visible make-up lines.

It delivers a natural-looking, shine-free complexion with no oily film on the skin and if you’ve a long day ahead, your complexion will stay flawless-looking for 8 hours.

It’s a unique union of colour and skin care expertise: made with an 80% skin care formula, it delivers a makeup finish, but with all of the beneficial power of skincare

Clarins Innovation The [TRI-OLEO COMPLEX]

Clarins, the plant oil expert, has combined complementary oils known for their powerful properties. The [TRI-OLEO COMPLEX] is composed of 16% plant oils, to give an intensely nourishing action, complemented with vegetable squalane and ceramides with a protective benefit.

Tinted Oleo-Serum Delivers nothing less than a triple skin care action:

Nourishes

Reinforces the hydrolipidic film

Strengthens the skin’s barrier function which can deteriorate with age and external climatic conditions.

The feeling of the dry oil is incredible, both nourishing and comfortable, with no oily effect.

The trial results were glowing:

92% of women find it is easy to apply

85% find its fragrance pleasant

83% of women find it does not leave an oily film on the skin

From the 1st application:

92% of women observed an enhanced complexion

83% of women observed a healthy glow effect

73% of women observed more radiance to the skin

After 14 days of use:

78% of women observe a soft and comfortable pampering effect on their skin

73% of women observe the skin remains nourished even after make-up removal

86% of women observe the skin is supple

70% of women observe a “second skin” effect, as if the skin was bare

Responsible Formulation:

Protecting biodiversity, supporting fair trade and favouring responsible sourcing of ingredients are commitments Clarins has made for over 65 years. In keeping with this, it’s worth noting:

The formula contains 98% ingredients of natural origin

The dropper and bottle can be separated for easy recycling

The outer carton is from cardboard sourced from sustainably-managed forests

The dropper delivers just the amount you need, so no tinted serum is wasted during application

The bottle contains 40% recycled glass and is recyclable

Where can you buy?

Available at Clarins stockists nationwide, Clarins Boutique & Spa on Wicklow Street and online at clarins.ie.

Clarins Tinted Oleo Serum has an RRP of €39.