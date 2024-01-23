Clarins reformulate two iconic products making them better than ever

As the winter season continues, many people find themselves facing a common skincare concern: dry and dehydrated skin. The cold weather, combined with indoor heating, can leave the skin feeling parched and in need of some serious hydration. Fortunately, Clarins has come to the rescue with their Hydra-Essentiel collection, featuring two newly reformulated products – Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Cream-Mask and the Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Bi-Phase Serum.

After the success of the Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] range launched in 2023, Clarins has reformulated these two iconic products in the range. These products will not only become your new best friend during the winter months but will also work wonders for your skin all year round.

The Winter Dilemma: Dry Skin

Winter is a beautiful season, but it can wreak havoc on your skin. The combination of cold, windy weather outdoors and dry, heated environments indoors can lead to a loss of moisture from the skin. The result? Skin that feels tight, rough and lacks that healthy, radiant glow.

Dehydration is a common issue during winter and it can affect all skin types. Even those with oily or combination skin can experience dryness, as the skin's natural barrier struggles to retain moisture in these harsh conditions. This is where the Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Cream-Mask and the Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Bi-Phase Serum step in as your skin's saviours.

The Science Behind Clarins Hydra-Essentiel

Clarins, the renowned skincare brand with a commitment to natural beauty, has formulated the Hydra-Essentiel range to combat the challenges of dehydrated skin effectively. These products are packed with ingredients backed by scientific research to provide deep hydration and nourishment.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Cream-Mask 75ml €40:

At its core, the [HYALURONIC POWER COMPLEX +] combines two hyaluronic acids with organic leaf of life extract for continuous, multi-level, and long-lasting hydration. Enriched with ceramides to fortify the skin's barrier, it leaves skin intensely nourished and moisturized. The formula's standout ingredient, acetylated hyaluronic acid, provides intense hydration. Its fresh, velvety texture effortlessly glides on the skin.

How to use:

Apply a generous layer of the Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Cream-Mask to clean, dry skin.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, allowing the mask to work its magic.

Gently remove any excess with a tissue or cotton pad.

Your skin will feel instantly refreshed, soft and deeply hydrated.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Bi-Phase Serum 30ml €55

This bi-phase serum combines a dual hydric and lipidic texture for profound hydration. The [HYALURONIC POWER COMPLEX +] at its core features two hyaluronic acids with organic leaf of life extract, delivering continuous, multi-level, and enduring hydration. Notably, acetylated hyaluronic acid provides intense moisture.

The formula is also enriched with saffron flower polyphenols to balance the microbiota and organic strawberry tree extract to regulate sebum, refining skin texture and minimising pores. It enhances skin balance and quality, leaving a radiant complexion. The silky, non-greasy formula absorbs effortlessly, nourishing the skin.

How to use:

Shake the bottle well to blend the two phases.

Apply a small amount to your face and neck, avoiding the eye area.

Gently press the serum into your skin using your fingertips.

Follow with your favourite Clarins moisturiser.

Year-round essentials

While the Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Cream-Mask and the Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Bi-Phase Serum are invaluable during winter, their benefits extend throughout the year:

Year-Round Hydration: Dehydration can occur in any season due to factors such as air conditioning, travel, or exposure to harsh elements. These products provide continuous hydration, ensuring your skin remains plump and radiant.

Prevention and Maintenance: By using these products regularly, you can prevent dryness and maintain healthy skin. Consistency is key to achieving and maintaining a well-hydrated complexion.

Makeup-Ready Skin: Properly hydrated skin serves as an ideal canvas for makeup application. When your skin is well-moisturized, your makeup goes on smoothly and lasts longer, giving you that coveted flawless finish.

Anti-Ageing Benefits: Hydration is essential for maintaining youthful-looking skin. Well-hydrated skin is less prone to fine lines and wrinkles, making these products an anti-ageing ally.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Cream-Mask and Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] Bi-Phase Serum are more than just winter essentials; they are year-round companions for achieving and maintaining healthy, hydrated skin. With the science-backed benefits of these products and their straightforward application, you can enjoy skin that feels nourished, revitalized and ready to face any season with confidence. Don't let dryness dampen your spirits; embrace the power of Clarins Hydra-Essentiel for radiant, hydrated skin every day.

Available from Clarins stockists nationwide, Clarins Boutique & Spa, Wicklow Street and on Clarins.ie at the end of January 2024.