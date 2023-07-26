Clarins new Cryo-Flash Cream-Mask delivers transformative results

Introducing Clarins Cryo Mask, the 2023 innovation that delivers firming, lifting and tightening effects in just ten minutes. What sets it apart is its inspiration from the healing properties of cryotherapy, making it Clarins inaugural product of its kind. It combines science and plants to target and fight the signs of ageing.

The face mask is a creamy formulation, making application effortless. After applying it to clean skin, you leave it on and then gently remove it with a tissue. Surprisingly, the cooling sensation is far more intense than anticipated, particularly when exposed to air while wearing it – the sensation intensifies. This mask specifically targets signs of ageing, promoting a radiant glow in the skin. Intrigued by the unique effects, we delved into cryotherapy research to understand how the Clarins Cryo-Starter technology distinguishes itself from existing methods.

Traditional Cryotherapy

Cryotherapy, also referred to as cold therapy, involves the application of low temperatures in medical treatment. It has a long-standing history of over 100 years and is utilised for treating various skin conditions. By subjecting diseased areas of the skin to freezing temperatures, cryotherapy effectively freezes and eliminates the affected tissue.

Clarins Cryo-Starter Technology

This cutting-edge innovation originates from the powerful synergy of science and plants, a cryo-molecule called M.G.A. and a “cryo-like” extract of evening primrose (organic plant).

By reducing the skin temperature by 4°C, the process encourages skin renewal. The cooling effect triggers a spontaneous calcium flash, delivering a surge of calcium to the core of each keratinocyte cell. This mechanism revitalises the epidermis, promoting renewal from within.

The dense, smooth cream is blue-green in colour and glides over the skin like an ice cube, to give an intense ‘cryo-effect’. Its ultra-cooling sensation is incredibly relaxing and comforting too.

Is it for you?

If you find yourself constantly fixating on fine lines and wrinkles in the mirror and you're looking for immediate results, Clarins Cryo Mask offers that, with the visual improvement of smoother skin and a feeling that everything is firmer and tighter.

What does Clarins claim it will do?

Clarins Cryo Mask is a high-performance cryo mask. that has an immediate and lasting effect on the signs of ageing. It has been tested by women to demonstrate:

The skin’s youthfulness appears preserved.

Skin is toned and plumped.

Skin is protected from free radicals.

The skin barrier is reinforced to protect skin from dehydration.

Skin’s radiance is revived.

Does it work?

Absolutely – it's all that is promised and more. In just 10 minutes, we experienced the transformative effects firsthand as it effortlessly diminishes fine lines by accelerating collagen synthesis, leaving you with an overall enhanced complexion. When compared to our before and after photos (we’re too embarrassed to share them!) but the skin appears visibly brighter, with a reduction in redness and puffiness. The cold diffused across the skin to give an instant tightening effect making the skin feel tighter. Our pores were tighter too.

How does Clarins make it work?

Utilising their innovative Cryo Starter technology, Clarins incorporates a dual-action molecule with the following components:

Thermal activation derived from mint extracts, providing anti-ageing preventive properties and delivering an immediate cryo-tightening effect. Biological activation sourced from evening primrose extract, stimulating an elevated calcium level within the skin and enhancing collagen synthesis.

How to use

Evenly apply a generous layer to your entire clean and dry face, excluding the eye area. Leave the mask on for 10 minutes, then gently eliminate any remaining residue using cotton pads or toner-soaked gloves. For an enhanced refreshing sensation, refrigerate the product before use. To optimise the application, Clarins has developed a massage method that should be carried out as follows:

You can make smoothing motions using the base of your palms, taking care not to stretch the skin under the chin, following the facial oval up to the earlobes.

Continue these motions from the corners of the mouth towards the middle of the ears, from the base of the nose towards the temples and from the middle of the forehead, outwards.

What's the product like?

The mask has a creamy consistency – when you open the jar, you'll see a creamy and whipped texture with a blue-green hue. As soon as you apply it, you can feel the refreshing and cooling sensation on your skin (it's the same kind of feeling you get after using mouthwash – invigorating, cool and clean). It has a subtle floral menthol fragrance (the core technology harnesses Cryo molecules derived from mint).

Values & Sustainability

As we have come to expect from Clarins ‘Responsible Beauty’ standards, the product has been created to innovate for women’s beauty but with the planet and preservation of nature in mind.

The glass jar used for packaging is recyclable and crafted from 40% recycled glass materials. The organic Evening Primrose Extract is sourced organically from France. Furthermore, the product is composed of over 93% natural origin ingredients.

Do we recommend it?

Clarins carried out a great deal of research prior to launch and the results are impressive:

87% of women observed the cryo-lift effect of the mask immediately

88% of women said their pores were less visible and 90% of women said their skin was tighter and seemed lifted after just 14 days use

93% of women said their skin appeared younger-looking after 28 days of use.

Often when beauty brands launch a new product it doesn’t quite deliver on the efficacy that it promises but with this launch by Clarins, the new Cryo-Flash Cream-Mask lives up to expectations and delivers on promised claims too.

This product is deserving of a 5 out of 5 and we highly recommend that you try it, so you too can experience the transformative effects firsthand.

Visit www.clarins.ie to buy now or you can get it from all good department stores and leading pharmacies nationwide.