Clarins launches new Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] range that you NEED in your life

With the launch of the new Clarins Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] range, the Clarins moisturisation success story continues, thanks to the intelligent combination of science and nature. We know that water is essential for life, but so too is hydration essential for preserving the skin’s youth and beauty. Daily environmental exposures of the skin, such as UV, pollution, air-conditioning, stress etc, mean we generate 32ml of water loss on the face each day. This affects us all, no matter what our age or skin type, and it causes dehydration of the skin which feels uncomfortable, becomes dull and less plump.

Clarins is synonymous with a principle of ongoing and technological innovation across the business. They work to continually improve formulas which have already proven themselves to be cult products. The Hydra-Essentiel range was the OG of all things hydration and with this launch, they are going even further with their product effectiveness.

The new Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] range offers inclusive hydration, dedicated to all women, whatever your age, ethnicity or skin type. The Clarins Laboratories have developed a unique technology which helps the skin to naturally boost its hyaluronic acid levels. For the first time, Hydra-Essentiel [HA2] delivers a triple plumping and hydrating action: a duo of moisture-retaining hyaluronic acids [HA2] combined with the power of organic leaf of life.

The new range includes 7 new products to precisely meet all needs and expectations.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Cream – RRP €28.50 (30ml) and €45 (50ml)

Key benefit: Optimal Hydration

Available in both 30ml and 50ml sizes, this is a silky cream that moisturizes and quenches normal to dry skin, resulting in fresh hydrated, supple and luminous skin.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Light Cream 50ml – RRP €45

Key benefit: Hydration & Shine Control

The light cream is fresh, lightweight and enriched with organic manioc powder for velvety skin with no visible shine. It moisturizes and quenches the skin and is suitable for all skin types.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Cream with SPF50ml – RRP €45

Key benefit: Hydration & Protection

This is a fresh, silky cream with SPF15. It is enriched with antioxidant organic edelweiss extract, which protects against free radicals and the harmful effects of UV. It moisturizes and quenches, whilst including SPF protection too. Suitable for all skin types.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Rich Cream 50ml – RRP €45

Key benefit: Hydration & Intense Nutrition

The Hydra-Essentiel Rich Cream is extremely effective to use on very dry skin. The nourishing balm moisturizes and quenches as it is enriched with organic shea butter, to deliver the ultimate in nourished skin.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Matte Gel 75ml – RRP €45

Key benefit: Hydration & Matifying Action

This is a fresh gel is enriched with organic alpine willow herb extract for matified skin. It moisturizes and quenches and is perfect for normal to combination skin.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Emulsion 75ml – RRP €45

Key benefit: Hydration & Softness

A fresh, fluid emulsion enriched with organic Damask rose water, for wonderfully soft skin. It moisturizes and quenches and is also suitable for all skin types.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Night Cream – RRP €47

Key benefit: Intense Hydration

This is a rich, light cream that is enriched with plant squalane which reinforces the hydrolipidic film and line-filling pearls to visibly smooth dehydration fine lines, for fresh, plumped skin in the morning. Suitable for all skin types.

The range will be available to purchase in all good department stores, pharmacies and online from www.clarins.ie mid-February 2023.