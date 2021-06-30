Clarins Calm Essentiel: Girls Say Group

We are looking for three SHEmazing fans to test the Clarins Calm Essentiel range.

With over 50% of women claiming to have sensitive or weakened skin, Clarins laboratories have developed a brand new skincare range specifically formulated to address sensitive skincare concerns. Calm Essentiel contains key products to soothe and comfort the skin, a corrective gel to help promote a more even skintone, correcting redness and a restoring treatment oil to nourish and reset the skin.

Clarins Innovation: sclareolide.

Clarins Laboratories extracted a puriﬁed molecule from the ﬂowers and leaves of the clary sage plant: sclareolide, that works in harmony with the skin and helps soothe and protect it.

A new plant discovery: clary sage.

Identiﬁed among 75 plants studied by Jean-Pierre Nicolas, an ethno-botanist who’s worked in close collaboration with Clarins, clary sage is a plant with beneﬁcial and soothing properties which has been known for centuries. The Romans considered it to be a divine herb and used it as a “well-being” plant. In France, Charlemagne ordered it to be grown in gardens to help improve people’s health. During the Renaissance, it was used to soothe the skin.

The range includes:

Soothing emulsion with clary sage extract*

– Comforting care with 96% of its ingredients from natural origin. Immediately soothes feelings of uncomfortable skin (like dry, tight skin)

– Deeply hydrates.

– Helps protect skin from external aggression. White horehound extract helps protect against the harmful effects of pollution.

Redness corrective gel with clary sage extract*

– Skin care that helps reduce redness with 95% of its ingredients from natural origin.

– Corrects redness and helps promote a more even skin tone thanks to the pearls and pigments it contains.

Restoring treatment oil with clary sage extract*

– A nourishing and highly sensorial oil with 98% of its ingredients from natural origin. The oil can be used on its own for 10-20 days as a speciﬁc treatment to help “reset” the skin.

– Nourishes and hydrates.

– Helps protect skin from external aggressions.

