Clarins Aroma gives you the power of aromatherapy, naturally

Now that we're out and about again, exposing ourselves to harsh weather conditions and gross pollution, looking after our skin has never felt more important.

That's why we're only too delighted to hear about the new Clarins Face and Body Oils range, which aims to care for both the body and the mind.

From the very beginning, Clarins’ underlying philosophy has been to create aromatherapy naturally. This led to the establishment of the first 100% pure plant extracts Face and Body Oils that care for the spirit as well as the skin.

Today, nature is an infinite source of well-being… and beauty. If the past two years have taught us anything, it's to appreciate the slower pace of life and look towards nature an awful lot more. Go on more outdoor walks, practise meditation, treat yourself to some essential oils, and take time for oneself.

Its for women like this that Clarins have renewed their Aroma range which is full of oils, treatment fragrances, and body products based on essential oils and plant extracts.

Clarins believe that when we feel good on the inside, we look beautiful on the outside so they have renewed this range to do absolutely that. Here's a rundown on the wonderful new Clarins products.

The new Eau Extraordinaire Treatment Fragrance – RRP €44 (100ml) /€29 (50ml)

The fragrance oil is made up of refreshing citrusy notes, red ginger, the warmth of jasmine, the comforting fragrance of cedarwood and patchouli.

The skin regains a feeling of comfort thanks to the softening action of organic leaf of life extract combined with the stimulating power of acerola seed extract.

Eau Extraordinaire can be sprayed or splashed on at any time of the day.

Eau Extraordinaire Revitalizing Silky Body Cream – RRP €36 (200ml)

This silky cream combines the revitalizing fragrance of Eau Extraordinaire’s essential oils with organic shea butter and hazelnut oil to deeply nourish your skin and leave it feeling satin soft.

To apply, simply smooth over the skin, all while deeply inhaling the beneficial aromatic fragrance.

Blue Orchid Face Oil – RRP €42 (30ml)

If your skin is suffering from dehydration or a loss of skin tone the Blue Orchid Oil contains patchouli essential oil with comforting and revitalising notes and helps to balance the skin.

This nourishes it and promotes a more supple aspect while promoting a satiny feel.

Lotus Face Oil – RRP €42 (30ml)

Do you suffer from excess sebum? This Face Oil contains essential oils of rosemary and clergy sage and is unmatched for enhancing combination to oily skin.

Santal Face Oil – RRP €42 (30ml)

Do you have long-lasting dry skin or suffer from redness? Santal Oil contains essential oils of cardamom and lavender which help to balance the skin, soothe it and promote a satin soft feel.

The warm, woodsy sandalwood notes and the freshness of parsley, mixed with notes of cardamom and lavender all work together to promote a feeling of relaxation and comfort.

Plant Gold Face Cream – RRP €55 (35ml)

Does your skin feel like it's lost its radiance and vitality? Plant Gold is a totally unique double formula that combines Clarins iconic Blue Orchid Oil with a smooth emulsion, of 100% natural origin.

Both textures fuse upon application and leave the skin more luminous-looking with a wonderful feeling of well-being and relaxation.

Tonic Body Oil – RRP €49 (100ml)

If your body feels like it has lost its firmness or if you have stretch marks, Tonic Oil helps to promote supple skin to reduce the look of slackened skin. It is a “must-use” product to help tone and improve skin’s elasticity and firmness.

Essential oil of sweet scented geranium, field mint and rosemary help tone and stimulate both the skin and spirit.

Relax Body Oil – RRP €49 (100ml)

If you’re feeling stressed this body oil is perfect for you. Relax Oil helps dissipate feelings of fatigue and tension, all while promoting and facilitating rest.

Enriched with essential oils of bitter orange, basil and Roman chamomile, it’s the most natural of anti-stress products at Clarins. Apply to areas of tight muscles and massage using light movements.

Contour Body Oil – RRP €49 (100ml)

Suffer from feelings of heaviness? Contour oil is enriched with essential oils of sweet scented geranium, lemon and marjoram and extracts of Spanish broom and tonka bean help

refine the silhouette.

Refining and draining, it’s the ideal product for skin subject to water retention.

Tonic Sugar Polisher – RRP €40 (250g)

Its smooth texture contains organic sugar crystals that remove dead cells and instantly smooth the skin.

Formulated with essential oils of field mint, organic sweet scented geranium and rosemary, this exfoliator helps renew the skin and promote a feeling of immediate well-being and invigorates the body and mind.

99.9% of the ingredients are of natural origin.

Tonic Hydrating Oil- Balm – RRP €40 (200ml)

The new formula and the new texture were inspired by Clarins’ spa!

Enriched in organic shea butter, the texture turns into an oil upon application to deeply nourish and soften the skin.

95% of the ingredients are of natural origin.

These products have at least 92% ingredients from natural origin, they have formulas rich in essential oils and plant extracts. The formulas also have organic extracts from fair trade and are eco-developed.

The Clarins Aroma range is available now in all good department stores, good pharmacies nationwide or online from www.clarins.ie