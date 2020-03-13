Circle K offering free hot drinks for HSE staff & emergency services

Circle K, Ireland’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has today announced it will offer FREE hot drinks to all frontline HSE staff and all emergency services in the coming weeks across its network of service stations.

Effective from today 13.03.20 until 29.03.20, the measures are designed to support those dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic as well as supporting local communities.

Gordon Lawlor, Managing Director of Circle K Ireland commented; “In this challenging period, it is vital we all come together and support one another. Businesses have a responsibility and crucial role in this regard and Circle K must play its part. We are committed to supporting communities across Ireland during this testing period and hope the small measures we have announced today assist HSE frontline staff and emergency services whom we rely on so heavily in difficult times like these.”

Circle K has also moved to reassure people on fuel and convenience item supply for the weeks ahead. “Customers will see a significant decrease in prices at the pump in the coming days and that is a natural consequence of wider external and global factors including recent decreases in the price of oil. Overall, we want to reassure customers that there is sufficient fuel supply available for the weeks ahead and there is no need to overstock on fuel. Our supply chain for food and convenience items is also operating without any disruption.”

