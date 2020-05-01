Circle K launches Ireland’s largest free grocery home delivery service

Circle K has announced that it will now offer a new free grocery home delivery service across its network of company owned service stations nationwide. The first fuel and convenience retailer in Ireland to launch a home delivery service of its kind, Circle K created this service to make customers’ lives a little easier during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support local communities – particularly elderly or more vulnerable customers who are not able to visit Circle K stores themselves.

The service, which initially launched in Dublin last week and has now been extended to all Circle K company owned service stations across Ireland, ensures that those who need to stay at home most at this time can do so by avoiding in-store shopping. It also keeps a vital lifeline open for cocooning customers who may feel isolated as the lockdown continues. Customers can place orders for in-store products such as grocery essentials, confectionary, hygiene products and phone credit with Circle K by calling 01-202 8819, 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm, and avail of next day home delivery.

Prioritised delivery slots will be made available to elderly and vulnerable members of the community and customers are encouraged to pay for deliveries by card over the phone where possible but can also pay by cash on delivery. Relatives and family of those who are cocooning can also call in and we will deliver the order to their door the next day.

Joanne D’Arcy, Senior Director of Retail Operations, Circle K Ireland commented; “At Circle K, we feel it is important that we play our part to be here for Ireland more than ever during this challenging period, which is why I am delighted to announce that we have launched a new national service that will allow us to deliver to our customers across Ireland. Our new service will become the largest free grocery home delivery service in Ireland, and I would like to extend my thanks to our staff across the network who have volunteered their time to ensure those who are cocooning are in a position to purchase the essential items they need.

Since launching the service initially in Dublin last week, we have already seen the difference it has made to keeping vital connections open with regular customers who may feel isolated during this difficult period, and we look forward to connecting with many more customers across the country over the coming weeks.”

For more information on Circle K’s new home delivery service as well as a full list of participating sites and product listing, visit www.circlek.ie/home-delivery/