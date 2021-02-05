Cinderella adaption starring Brandy & Whitney is coming to Disney+

Exciting news Disney fans! The 1997 Cinderella adaptation starring Whitney Houston and Brandy is going to be landing on popular streaming platform Disney+ this month.

This iconic movie musical was rocking the diversity game back in 1997 with a stellar cast including singing sensations Brandy playing Cinderella and Whitney Houston playing the Fairy Godmother.

Whoopi Goldberg and Victor Garber were cast as the King and Queen with Paolo Montalbán playing Prince Christopher. Bernadette Peters played the infamous evil stepmother with Jason Alexander playing Lionel.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was a TV film produced by Walt Disney Television, directed by Robert Iscove and written by Robert L. Freedman, based on the French fairy tale by Charles Perrault.

While the 1997 film received mixed reviews from critics at the time, the movie was watched by 60M viewers, becoming the most-watched television musical in decades, earning ABC its highest Sunday-night ratings in 10 years, and even went to be nominated for seven Emmy Awards.

Announcing the wonderful news on Twitter, Disney reveal, “Anything is *possible* Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella arrives February 12 to #DisneyPlus. #Cinderella1997”.

There you have it, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will be with us in just a few short days, and we can hardly wait!