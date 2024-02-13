Chyna Mills shares insight into first flight with daughter Havana

Chyna Mills and Neil Jones have gone on their first flight with their baby girl.

The former Love Island star and Strictly Come Dancing professional welcomed their first child, Havana, into the world in October of last year.

Now, the couple have revealed their taking their first holiday abroad as a family-of-three, and shared details of their daughter’s first time on a plane.

Taking to Instagram, Mills unveiled a collection of photos of herself, Neil and Havana at the airport and onboard their flight.

Tagging Dubai as their location, the photos show Havana fast asleep while in her mum’s arms, as well as being cuddled by her dad and smiling in her pram.

Chyna captioned the post, “Havanas first flight. Havana did really well! She fell asleep before we set off (Really helped we had a flight around the same time as her bedtime)”.

“She slept around 6hours which was great, we woke her up for landing !”.

The former Love Islander added, “The Alpine Ear defenders really helped, we was worried she might not like them but she was so happy wearing them”.

Many fans and loved ones headed to the comments to wish the family well on their first holiday together.

One fan penned, “Have a wonderful holiday”, while another wrote, “Enjoy – she is just gorgeous".

“Enjoy your holiday all well deserved all of you”, commented another supporter.

Yesterday, Chyna posted a sweet video to her Instagram Stories for her 69K followers of her little one laughing.

She wrote, “Guess who’s ready for her first holiday’ on the heartwarming footage.

“So we’re all ready to fly. Havana is already asleep”, she revealed while sitting in her plane seat, before turning to her fiancé and admitting, “We’ve done well”.

While Neil jokingly warned, “Ooh don’t say anything yet”, Chyna repeated, “We’ve done well… so excited. See you in seven hours”.