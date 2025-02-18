Chyna Mills reveals sweet update on wedding to Strictly’s Neil Jones

Chyna Mills has shared a big update on her wedding plans!

In March 2023, the former Love Island bombshell got engaged to her partner, Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones.

At the time, the couple were expecting their first child together, and they later went on to welcome their daughter Havana in October 2023.

Now, as she prepares to tie the knot later this year, Chyna has revealed an exciting update on her upcoming wedding!

Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to post a video montage of herself trying on multiple wedding dresses.

In her caption, Chyna went on to confirm that she has since purchased her dream gown for her wedding day, but that it is not featured in the video.

“As my wedding is approaching let me show you what dresses I tried on but didn’t buy! I absolutely loved wedding dress shopping!” the mother-of-one exclaimed.

“A few dresses I loved more than others but I went into it knowing what I wanted and how I wanted to look and feel on my wedding day,” Chyna continued.

The reality star concluded her update by teasing: “P.S I’m still yet to find my evening dress”.

Following her adorable update, many of Chyna’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their opinions on the dresses she tried on.

“You look stunning in them all!!” one fan gushed.

“If these are the ones you didn’t choose, I can only imagine how beautiful the one you chose will be!” another replied.

“Just love Havana being there watching mummy try on dresses,” a third fan wrote.

On March 27 of last year, Chyna took the opportunity to mark the one year anniversary of Neil’s proposal.

Chyna – who has been in a relationship with the 42-year-old since August 2022 – took to Instagram to upload two snaps from their engagement.

“A year ago today we got engaged, still feels like yesterday @mr_njonesofficial woke me up at 5am to hike to the top of the rice fields in Bali whilst 12 weeks pregnant,” she penned.