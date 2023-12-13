Christmas shopping made easy – sure why would you shop anywhere else?

We LOVE shopping at Liffey Valley – and with only days left for finalising the shopping (and online just might not delivery on time) Liffey Valley has everything you need in one place. With over 80 stores and 20 dining experiences, it is the perfect place for a special Christmas day out and to finalise your shopping list. Adding to the diverse and unique range of brand offerings, Liffey Valley recently became the first shopping centre in Ireland to welcome H&M Home. Leading domestic appliances brand, Miele, and much-loved Irish-owned brand Kilkenny Design, also recently opened concept stores in the Centre. A new addition of the Liffey Valley Western Plaza is Mexican food chain Boojum offering dine-in, take-away, click and collect and delivery services.

So – where to shop and who to shop for.

Calvin Klein Jeans

For tweens Calvin Klein Jeans Kids offer a super range they will love. From everyday favourites to style-conscious looks, Calvin Klein Jeans Kids combines quality materials and trend-perfect colours with iconic logos on directional designs. And with their winter sale now on, you can find savings up to 50% on selected items.

Dunnes

For the kids: these fluffy PJs are very plush and super cosy. Featuring an embroidered reindeer complete with red nose and sunglasses, these pyjamas will deliver lots of festive cheer. Perfect for the holiday season.

A great gift for the whiskey lover in your life, from Paul Costelloe at Dunnes Store, this refined cut-glass decanter set includes one glass decanter and four matching glasses. Ideal for adding a touch of sophistication to your home bar or alcohol cabinet. A lovely gift for a connoisseur.

Eason

A book will inspire and engage minds of all ages, as Oscar Wilde put it – It is what you read when you don’t have to that determines what you will be when you can’t help it. Whether you are buying for sports fan, teens, kids or those with an interest in fiction, non-fiction or Irish history, you will not leave this store without a gift for everyone on your list. And something small for you too J

L’Occitane

With all of their Luxury Beauty Christmas gifts beautifully presented with their signature L'OCCITANE gift wrapping, and their complimentary gift-wrapping services it couldn’t be easier to drop in here to get a gift for anyone on your list. From gorgeous hand creams to bath care gift set or candles there’s so much to choose from. And don’t miss their festive cracker collection which contains a duo of hand-picked beauty surprises, making these the perfect treat for everyone this Christmas.

Carraig Donn

You’ll find a real treasure trove in Carraig Donn from fabulous dresses that would be perfect for Christmas Day, or gorgeous gift sets by Carraig Donn Home – presented in a gift box, the gift set contains a hot water bottle with a cover and a pair of socks. Perfect for keeping cosy and warm this winter. A wonderful gift to give or receive.

H&M Home

Create the perfect Christmas table with H&M Home – there is just so much to choose from, with every colour scheme you can think of.

Rituals

Inspired by the wisdom and traditions of different cultures, Rituals have created an extensive collection of luxurious yet affordable products for home and body. For Magical Moments for festive dinner parties to peaceful self-care nights, you can create an ambience with the captivating home fragrances from Rituals. With gift sets galore, you’ll find something for everyone on your list from mum and dad to granny and grandad, a lovely neighbour or a beautiful best friend.

Fields

Celebrating over forty years in the jewellery industry, Fields the Jeweller is a wholly Irish-owned company which has been a market leader since 1979. If you’re shopping for something that little bit special, you will unwrap magic at Fields.

Peter Mark

The heritage of Peter Mark is intertwined with the very fabric of Irish fashion, since their early days and those first game-changing haircuts. Their teams have been at the forefront of style since 1961, shaping the trends of Irish hair. Pick up a voucher, or GHD, or a special hair treatment from award winning brands. Peter Mark brings you the very best in all things hair.

Penneys

Adored by fashion fans and value seekers alike, Penneys is the destination store for this season’s must haves. You’re guaranteed to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list this year.

And when all the shopping is done and everyone is crossed off the list – it’s time to take a break. And you will be spoiled for choice for places to eat.

The carefully curated selection of restaurants ensures a delightful mix of ambiance and flavours, creating the perfect setting for festive gatherings. From Nando’s to Noah & Co., Mad Egg to Milano and of course recently opened Boojum to Butlers there is something for everyone, no matter their taste.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to Liffey Valley to get all that last-minute shopping done – and in case you’re wondering, here are their opening hours:

