Christmas shop opens a month early due to demand

Kilkenny Design unveiled their Christmas offering last week a month early due to high customer demand. A recent survey conducted by the company showed over half of the participants (60%) intend to start their Christmas shopping earlier than usual.

Known for their exquisite tree baubles, festive wreaths and unique standing figurines, there is more than enough to have their customers fully prepared to deck the halls in the coming months.

This year’s collection is a throwback to Christmas’ past where traditional surroundings evoke memories of family gatherings. Ruby red baubles, luxurious garlands & wreaths with deep greens and berries, highlighted with subtle tones of champagne create the perfect setting for new traditions.

Also, shoppers can expect exciting new additions to the popular range including a calming green sanctuary theme, antique metal work and timeless glass.

To celebrate the launch, from now until the 27th of September shoppers will receive €15 off their next purchase of €75 or over. The perfect excuse to kick off your Christmas shopping from Kilkenny Design’s wide range of decorations, homewares, jewellery, wellness, clothing and accessories.

With the uncertainty of the Coronavirus Pandemic, 30% of those surveyed have started shopping for Christmas gifts already and are focusing on high quality heirloom presents to make this festive season one to remember for many years to come.

Melissa O’Gorman, Buying Director for Kilkenny Design says; “We are delighted to be able to open our Christmas shop earlier this year to give our customers time to prepare well in advance for the Christmas season. We noticed shoppers were already searching for the festive range, we all deserve a sprinkle of joy after the last few months!”

“Now more than ever, it is important to have something to look forward to and many people are opting for more traditional gifts such as snow globes and personalised jewellery to make this Christmas a joyful and memorable experience.”

The Christmas range is now available in selected stores nationwide and online at www.kilkennyshop.com. Prices start from €7.