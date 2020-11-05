Christmas FM returns to the digital airwaves to spread the festive cheer

At long last, Christmas FM is back in our lives again, and we couldn’t be happier! The festive radio station is back online at christmasfm.com, ahead of their official radio launch later this month on November 28.

While some might say it’s far too early to be listening to Christmas tunes — ‘Sure we’re barely into the month of November, with the big day still seven whole weeks away’ — we think this has come at just the right time.

After all, we could all do with an early dose of festive cheer to lift the spirits as we tackle our second lockdown.

This year, Christmas FM has announced that their charity partner is ALONE, the organisation that supports older people to age at home.

The radio station is aiming to raise over €200,000 which will go directly towards ALONE’s mission to provide support coordination, befriending, and access to all of ALONE’s services to thousands of older people every week who are homeless, socially isolated, living in deprivation or in a crisis.

Donations from listeners will enable ALONE to provide over 20,000 hours of vital support to older people in Ireland enabling them to live happily and independently in their own homes and communities, as there is no place like home – especially at Christmas time.

Christmas FM plays round-the-clock Christmas tunes, spreading an abundance of festive cheer and seasonal goodwill every single day in the run-up to Christmas. It’s also entirely funded through sponsorship and run each year by more than 100 volunteers on-air, devoting hundreds of hours of their time.

Since it began broadcasting 13 years ago, Christmas FM has raised almost €2.5 million for a range of charities, spreading joy across the nation while donating funds to a variety of worthy causes.

So, if you feel like adding some festive cheer to your day, then you know what to do!