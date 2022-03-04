Christine McGuinness’s three autistic kids reach ‘massive milestone’

Christine and Paddy McGuinness are loving parents to their three children, eight-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and five-year-old Felicity, who have all been diagnosed with autism.

Christine, who has recently been diagnosed with autism as well, reveals that her life nowadays is all about those little victories and small milestones, which there seems to be plenty of!

Just yesterday, on World Book Day, all three of her children made her proud as punch! “People say to us: ‘Oh my God it must be so difficult having three children with autism', and of course it is, it is challenging, but also we get to celebrate so much more,” the 33-year-old mum revealed when speaking to OK! Magazine,

Christine then goes on to talk about how in previous years, getting the kids dressed up as their favourite character for World Book Day often resulted in tears.

“Yesterday our three children got dressed up for World Book Day. I remember just a couple of years ago me being in tears because they didn’t want to do it, they didn’t understand it and they got upset by the fabric and the texture of the fancy dress clothes,” she explained.

“They didn’t like seeing people in fancy dress clothes because they didn’t understand it.”

However, this year turned out to be a massive success, as all three of her and Paddy’s kids happily walked into school on Thursday in full costume.

Penelope was dressed up as Jessy from Toy Story, while her twin Leo donned a dapper Super Mario outfit. Little Felicity was adorably dressed as the Disney princess, Snow White.

Commenting on how she cracked it, Christine said, “We’ve made so much progress, and now we have tips that we can use.”

“So I put layers underneath the fancy dress clothes so the fabric wasn’t touching their skin, but just the fact that they’ve gone out really, really happy dressed up and joining in the rest of the classroom is really lovely.”

“They looked amazing and so cute,” she continued. “We get to celebrate these little moments so much more. For us little milestones are just massive. Honestly it’s amazing. I’m so proud of them.”