Christine McGuinness shares honest update on dating after divorce

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her dating life, three years on from her divorce.

In 2022, it was announced that former beauty queen Christine and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness had chosen to end their marriage after 11 years. The pair continue to live together and co-parent their three children – 12-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and eight-year-old daughter Felicity.

In May of this year, Christine confirmed that she would be taking part in the new series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating. However, just a few days later, the mother-of-three dropped out of the show.

Now, a few months on, Christine has been reflecting on her dating life as a single mother.

Speaking on Amy Hart's Mum's Club podcast, the 37-year-old admitted the reason why she chose to leave Celebs Go Dating, just a few weeks after filming began.

“I thought that going on Celebs Go Dating I would be fine. I'm ready to date. I'm completely ready to date,” she began.

“I've been separated from my ex-husband for three years. We get on really well. We still live at home together, but of course, I want some adult company. I can't just sit and be with children all day, every day,” Christine teased.

“I like that time out – being away from home when I'm working – but I haven't got that time out being away from home, not working, and just enjoying some adult company. I haven't had that, so I got the opportunity and thought, ‘You know what? Why not? I understand myself, so I'll be fine. I'll manage it,’” she recalled.

“It was just a step too far. I found it quite overwhelming, so I listened to myself and I'm really, really proud that I recognised how I felt,” Christine praised.

“I went home to my children after two weeks. I was supposed to do 10 weeks of filming – and I'd done two weeks – and I'm really, really proud of myself that I did what was right for me,” the reality star admitted.

Christine concluded by adding: “If something doesn't feel right for you, physically, mentally, emotionally, it's okay to leave.”