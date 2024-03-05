Christine McGuinness reveals why she’s living with ex-husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness has been opening up about living with her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness.

The former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star split from her husband in July 2022 after being married for 11 years.

The couple share 10-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and seven-year-old Felicity together.

Following their break-up, the pair decided they would stay living together, and now, Christine has revealed why they are still staying under the same roof.

While speaking with OK!, the 35-year-old shared an insight into the split by explaining, “Most people expect divorce to be really awful – and it is – it's sad and heartbreaking because we're a family but that doesn't end. We're still family”.

“He's always going to be the father of my children and we're quite amicable, he's in their lives forever. I would prefer to keep it as friendly as possible”.

Christine then opened up about still living with Paddy, admitting that the ‘best part’ is that “there’s been no change”.

“That was our biggest priority, not to disturb the children. It works for now, we get on really well”.

“I don't know if it will be a long term plan but whilst it's working we're just going to keep going and keep smiling and get on with it”, the former reality TV star added.

She also revealed she’s ‘not against’ dating following her divorce but explained that for now she’s ‘focusing on her children’.

“I'm not against it and I'm ready for dating – I'm very open to it but I'm still living with my ex husband – I don't think anyone would be ok with that”.

“Now, if they were laidback and chilled, confident and secure within themselves then it could work. For now though, I'm focusing on me and the children”.

When she previously chatted about her and Paddy’s living arrangements with their children, Christine told OK!, “With our children especially, they struggle with change. So any changes have got to be done slower”.

“It’s not a forever plan to live together. It works for now while we’re both busy and in and out – and for the children because they’re still in the same house and in the same beds”.

The TV star then added, “I am worried about when it comes to that time of us living in separate houses. I don’t know when that will be. But it will happen one day and when it does, we’re both on the same page”.