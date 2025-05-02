Christine McGuinness reveals why she has left Celebs Go Dating

Christine McGuinness has announced that she has left Celebs Go Dating with immediate effect.

Last week, E4 announced their brand-new lineup for their upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating. At the time, Christine – who was married to TV presenter Paddy McGuinness from 2011 until 2022 – was unveiled as part of the cast.

Now, just a few days into filming, the mother-of-three has confirmed that she has decided to exit the series.

Last night, Christine took to her Instagram stories to share the news of her departure, as well as her reason behind it.

“I joined Celebs Go Dating with great intentions but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention that brings is just too soon for me,” the 37-year-old wrote.

“They've said the door is always open for me which I'm so grateful but for now I'm returning home to my family,” Christine explained further.

Credit: Christine McGuinness / Instagram

The producers behind Celebs Go Dating have yet to officially confirm a replacement cast member for Christine.

Christine’s experience with Celebs Go Dating comes just a few months after her divorce from Paddy was finalised in October. The former couple are continuing to co-parent their three children together – 11-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and eight-year-old Felicity.

In an interview with Closer last July, the model explained where she stands with any future romances.

“This is the first time I've been completely on my own, and I've got time for myself, and that time is limited. I don't know if I could offer enough to somebody to be in a relationship right now, and it's not that I don't want to,” she admitted.

“I think love is a blessing and you should count that blessing, but I don't feel I could give enough to somebody for that to be a relationship, because I'm at home with my three children most of the time, and if I'm not at home – I'm at work, or a charity event,” Christine added.