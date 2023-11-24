Christine McGuinness confesses why she struggles with dating

Christine McGuinness has revealed how her autism diagnosis affects her daily lifestyle.

The former star of The Real Housewives of Cheshire announced her split from her husband Paddy in July 2022.

Christine and the former Take Me Out presenter had been married for 11 years, and continue to co-parent three children together – nine-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, as well as six-year-old daughter Felicity.

Now, almost 18 months on from the end of her marriage, Christine has confessed that her autism diagnosis means that she is struggling to date again.

In an interview on Loose Women earlier today, Christine, who was diagnosed in 2021, explained how her dietary struggles with autism can make dating difficult.

“How am I gonna do that? What restaurant does plain cheese sandwiches with no butter? For me, no dating at all would be ideal,” she admitted.

The 35-year-old referred to the fact that she, like several others with autism, prefer ‘beige foods’ to avoid sensitivity with textures, tastes and smells.

Continuing her candid discussion, the model went on to recall that she had previously developed an eating disorder as a child, as she struggled to eat in her school’s canteen.

“You can smile and hide how you really feel, and it could cost a life. Eating disorder wasn't about body image, it was all down to sensory issues. There wasn't a plan with the food every day,” she explained.

“Having to eat and socialise with children, I found it impossible. I told my mum I was eating at school. I told the school I was eating at home. I never had periods as a teenager,” she noted.

After leaving school at the age of 14, Christine was eventually diagnosed with autism two years ago. Previously, the mum-of-three spoke on The Doctor Will Hear You Now podcast about what it means to her.

“I wouldn't be doing the events and the jobs and the stuff that I'm doing now if I did not have that diagnosis. So it is very, very important,” she praised.