Christine and Paddy McGuinness set to film personal documentary

Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and his model wife Christine are set to film a very personal documentary about raising children with autism.

Paddy and Christine, who have been married for 10 years, share three wonderful children together, seven-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope, and four-year-old Felicity, all of whom have been diagnosed with autism.

This new intimate documentary will take a close look at Paddy and Christine’s parenting style, as they’ve found lockdown particularly challenging for their three kids.

Both Paddy and Christine have always been very honest and open about their family life and the day-to-day challenges they face as parents of children with autism, in the hopes of offering a sense of reality and relatability for other parents who might be struggling.

For instance, Christine recently revealed that her kids have become much more physical since the start of lockdown.

“I barely recognise them sometimes, and I just paint a smile on like everything is fine,” the mum-of-three confessed, adding that her “children are not the same little people they were this time last year.”

The documentary is also said to feature interviews with other parents, leading pediatricians and child-development experts who can offer more of an insight into this largely misunderstood condition.