Christina Applegate gives heartbreaking update on battle with MS

Christina Applegate has given a new insight into her ongoing health difficulties.

The Dead to Me actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, and has since retired from acting. The chronic condition significantly affects the brain and spinal cord, and is currently incurable.

Now, as she continues life away from the spotlight, Christina has revealed a heartbreaking update on her health.

During an appearance on Conan O'Brien's show Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, the 53-year-old became emotional as she gave an insight into her daily life.

“I don't really leave the house anymore. If people saw what my life was like on the daily, they wouldn't be able to do it. Because I can sometimes not do it. It's really, really hard,” she confessed.

“The first thing that I hear from people is, ‘How did you get it?’ Meaning I must have done something wrong in my life to have this disease, I did it to myself. It's like I had breast cancer as well so, oh you must have done something,” Christina explained.

“That stigma, I'm used to it now but it was so hard to swallow for a while because why the f*** would you think that I would do something to have this, because this is the worst thing I've ever had in my life,” she detailed further.

The Friends guest star went on to describe MS as “the worst thing I've ever gone through.”

Recalling a particularly bad day with her condition, Christina stated: “To go to the bathroom is like walking on needles and hot lava, so I haven't really been able to get out of my bed today.”

Christina also noted that she has had further worrying symptoms, such as numbness in her toes and losing her balance.

“It went from my toes to my ankles to from my knees down,” she described, adding: “I was losing balance, but the pain was extraordinary. And when I say numb, it's numb, but it hurts.”