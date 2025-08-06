Christina Applegate admitted to hospital amid MS battle

Christina Applegate has confirmed that she was recently admitted to hospital.

The Dead to Me actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, and has since retired from acting. The chronic condition significantly affects the brain and spinal cord, and is currently incurable.

Now, Christina has revealed that she was recently in hospital for a week after she was diagnosed with a kidney infection, which later spread to both of her kidneys.

In a statement to People, the 53-year-old announced: “I’m home and have been treated for the kidney infection. As far as my ongoing stomach thing, it’s a work in progress. I was there 7 days."

During the latest episode of her MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Christina spoke from a hospital in Los Angeles and recalled how she ended up being admitted.

The Friends guest star explained that she had been in Europe visiting family when she started to feel ill. Immediately after her flight home, Christina took herself to the hospital.

“I'm like, ‘I want to be admitted. I'm staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven't even thought of, and I want them done,’” she detailed.

Christina explained that she woke up the following day with extreme pain on her right side. The pain was “radiating” from her back to her front, and she thought she was suffering from a burst appendix.

“So much pain. I'm screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at two in the morning,” Christina noted.

Referring to her stay in hospital, she continued: “I’m just gonna be here. Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that's where we're at.”

Christina later went on to admit: "I'm holding in a bag of tears right now. I sometimes fall into the nurse's arms like a freako, just crying.”