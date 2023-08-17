Christina Aguilera pens touching tribute to daughter Summer Rain

Christina Aguilera is celebrating her daughter’s ninth birthday.

The Candyman singer has written a heartwarming message for her daughter to mark the special occasion.

Sharing the sweet tribute on social media after performing live together, Christina admitted that raising her daughter, Summer Rain, has been a ‘privilege’.

Christina posted photos of her and Summer Rain on stage together to her 9.1M Instagram followers.

A video also shows the birthday girl dancing with her mum and her back-up dancers while performing live.

She captioned the post, “Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain. Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by”.

“These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you”.

Aguilera closed off by lovingly adding, “Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!”.

Many fans of the iconic singer headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to her daughter.

One wrote, “We love seeing you both happy, and seeing you sharing a night with your 100%. Happy birthday, Summer”.

“Happy birthday Summer!!! It's clear how your mother knows how to love you and take care of you like no one else!”, said a second fan.

Another kindly added, “Lots of health and happiness for our lovely princess!”.

Christina welcomed Summer Rain into the world back in 2014 with her fiancé of almost ten years, Matt Rutler.

The Lady Marmalade singer is also proud mum to 15-year-old Max, who she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.