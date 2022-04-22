Christiano Ronaldo shares sweet family photo featuring new baby girl

Football legend Christiano Ronaldo has shared a heartfelt post talking about how “grateful” he is now that his partner Georgina and their newborn baby girl are home from the hospital.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, 37-year-old Ronaldo shared a heartbreaking statement, revealing that one of his twin babies, his son, had sadly passed away.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” the dad-of-five confessed, adding, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Taking to Instagram again last night, Ronaldo and Georgina both shared a sweet new family photo featuring their newborn daughter and their four older children.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” they explained in the caption, before going on to thank their followers and friends for all of their “kind words and gestures.”

“Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world,” the new-parents concluded.

In this beautiful new family photo, Ronaldo is seen cradling his newborn daughter, with his second-youngest child cuddled into his other side.

As well as being a proud father to his and Georgina’s three-year-old daughter Alana, Christiano is also a loving dad to 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo who were born via surrogacy back in 2017.