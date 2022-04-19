Christiano Ronaldo reveals his newborn son has tragically died

Football legend Christiano Ronaldo has announced the sad news that his newborn son has tragically died.

37-year-old Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez revealed last October that they were expecting twins. However, taking to social media on Monday evening, the devastated couple wrote, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

Through this heartbreaking announcement it is revealed that Georgina welcomed the birth of her twin babies, a boy and a girl. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they continued.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they emotionally concluded.

Friends of the couple were quick to leave messages of love and support in the comment section after hearing this harrowing news. The Instagram account for Manchester United commented, “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time, @Cristiano.”

“Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to you and all your family,” TV presenter Piers Morgan wrote.

Former footballer Pelé lovingly commented, “My friend, I send you my prayers and my sentiments at this very difficult time. May God comfort your hearts and enlighten every step of the way.”

On October 28 last year, Ronaldo and Rodríguez both posted a photo of themselves beaming at the camera, holding up a pregnancy scan featuring their twin babies. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” they announced in the caption, adding, “Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you #blessed.”

As well as being a proud father to his and Georgina’s three-year-old daughter Alana, Christiano is also a loving dad to 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo who were born via surrogacy back in 2017.

Our thoughts go out to both Christiano and Georgina at this heartbreaking time.