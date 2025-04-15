Chrissy Teigen shares insight into son Miles’ diabetes diagnosis

Chrissy Teigen has given a fresh insight into her son’s recent diagnosis with diabetes.

The cookbook author is raising her little ones – Luna (9), Miles (6), Esti (2), and Wren (1) – with her husband, singer-songwriter John Legend.

In July 2024, Miles was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes — an autoimmune disorder, caused by the pancreas making little to no insulin. Miles was diagnosed during a stint in hospital for a different illness, and had previously experienced no symptoms of diabetes.

Now, almost one year on from her son’s diagnosis, Chrissy has opened up about how it has changed their family’s day-to-day lives.

In an interview with People, the 39-year-old described how the Legend-Teigen clan were “thrown into this world of chaos and having to learn so much all at once."

"Everything was put on pause. We were finding ourselves going in and out of hospitals, sitting down with our notebooks taking copious notes and taking videos of everything someone was doing with the insulin jar," Chrissy recalled.

Noting how it affected her young son, Chrissy explained: “He was really worried that it would affect if he could play sports. Can I have candy still? Can I have ice cream? All those things that only a kid would worry about."

The model later got emotional as she detailed the struggles of giving Miles his daily insulin injections.

"You try everything: tokens, bribery, iPad time. You do everything you can to see what makes him comfortable. The first three months were really, really tough for us as a family because your child is experiencing pain,” she stated.

Revealing that the diagnosis "affects everyone in the family differently”, Chrissy added: "Everybody's involved in this and you kind of figure out a way to navigate everyone's different feelings and moods around it. That's our job as parents. We're happy to be a safe place for them to be able to come to and talk about if they are sad or not."