Chrissy Teigen shares first glimpse of vow renewal with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been celebrating their love!

The model and All Of Me hitmaker recently decided to mark their 10th wedding anniversary with a stunning vow renewal ceremony, attended by their children and loved ones.

Over the weekend, Chrissy and John renewed their vows at the luxurious Villa Pizzo in the Lake Como area of Italy – the exact location where the happy couple first said "I Do" on September 14, 2013.

Now, a few days on from their joyful celebration, Chrissy has finally shared an insight into the occasion!

Taking to Instagram last night, the 37-year-old posted an abundance of snaps from the family’s Italian getaway.

Alongside some sweet images of Chrissy enjoying the weather with children Luna (7), Miles (5), eight-month-old Esti and three-month-old Wren, the TV personality also teased some candids from her vow renewal to John.

In one snap, Chrissy can be seen embracing her eldest daughter Luna during the evening of her special ceremony.

Credit; Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Luna looked adorable in a black butterfly cape, while mum Chrissy stunned in her second dress choice of the day – a nude and black crocheted gown.

In another snapshot, the blushing bride looked radiant in her first dress option – a black-and-white floor-length gown with an off-the-shoulder top.

“I have so many things to share from this insanely perfect and emotional weekend but I still have not been able to put all my thoughts together. All I can muster up right now is that I am so grateful for our friends, our family and our lives,” Chrissy gushed in the caption of her post.

Many followers from the cookbook author’s fanbase have since expressed their amazement at the beautiful photos.

“Omg need more pics of this dress in the last pic,” one fan exclaimed.

“A beautiful love story to go along with your beautiful family,” another wrote.

Congratulations to Chrissy and John on a decade of love!