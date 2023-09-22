Chrissy Teigen shares details of vow renewal with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has been sharing details of her vow renewal ceremony with John Legend.

Last weekend, the couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in Italy while surrounded by their loved ones.

Reflecting on the milestone day, Chrissy described the celebration of love as ‘really special’.

While chatting to People, the model opened up about the renewal ceremony, revealing, “It was really special… Way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good”.

“And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so f*****g sweet and amazing”.

Chrissy then admitted that the one person that she expected to spend the most time with- her husband John, ended up being who she saw the least during the weekend.

“On those things, the person that you speak to the least is your husband, she explained before jokingly adding, “I'm like, ‘I don't even remember him’”.

Teigen went on to say that she originally didn’t want to renew her wedding vows with John because many couples from The Real Housewives series end up going their separate ways not long after renewing their vows.

“I didn't want it to be a vow renewal. I come from the world of Real Housewives and a vow renewal is the kiss of death, but I was like, ‘Let's kiss it. Let's do it’”.

Revealing if she and John would celebrate every decade of their wedding anniversary by renewing their vows, the Cravings author joked, “My business accountant says that I can do it every 25 years. But no, I would, but you want to make it special too”.

“And I really don't like celebrations, whether it's my birthday or anything. But I do love gratitude and I love thanking the people that have been there for the past 17 years of our relationship. To me, that was everything”.

The vow renewal celebration took place at the luxurious Villa Pizzo in the Lake Como area of Italy, exactly where Chrissy and John first said ‘I Do’ back in 2013.

They were joined at the ceremony by their children- seven-year-old Luna, five-year-old Miles, eight-month-old Esti and three-month-old Wren, among other loved ones.