Chrissy Teigen shares adorable first snap of newborn daughter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have become parents for a third time!

The cookbook author and singer-songwriter have welcomed their third child, a beautiful baby girl, into the world and have had many celebs congratulating them on their bundle of joy.

Chrissy and John decided to share the arrival of their new little one on social media, by posting a gorgeous image of their eldest children, Luna and Miles, looking lovingly at their new baby sister.

Alongside the adorable family snap, Teigen penned, "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier".

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X"

All of Me singer John also posted the same photo to his Instagram, writing, "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister".

"I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…", he added.

Since announcing the wonderful news of Esti’s birth, the proud parents have been flooded with congratulatory messages from many famous faces.

Kris Jenner wrote, "We can’t wait to meet her!!!", while The Help actress Viola Davis penned, "Aaaaaahhh!!!! Mazaltov!!!! Blessings to you and yours!!! Beautiful".

"Beautiful!!!! welcome to the world Esti!! sending all the love", said Keep Rising singer Jessy Wilson.

White Chicks star Busy Philipps added, "I love the name Esti. Perfect. Congratulations".

In August of this year, Chrissy and John revealed that they were expecting another baby through IVF.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again”, the 37-year-old mum penned at the time, referring to the devastating baby loss that she and John had suffered in recent years.

In October 2020, 20 weeks into her pregnancy, Chrissy heartbreakingly lost a baby boy. She and John later revealed that they had decided to name him Jack.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way”, she added, alongside a snap showing off her growing baby bump and the bruises on her leg from her IVF treatment.

Chrissy and John have been married since 2013. They share two other children together – six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles, both of whom were also conceived via IVF.

Congratulations to Chrissy and John on their new bundle of joy!