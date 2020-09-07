Chrissy Teigen reveals why she’s getting botox while pregnant

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter over the weekend and opened up to her followers about one of her pregnancy symptoms, remaining unapologetically honest once again.

While some may consider getting botox while pregnant a tad controversial, Chrissy is here to set the record straight. The model and celebrity chef shared one of the pregnancy symptoms which she’s been struggling with recently, while pregnant with her third child.

“I get really really bad pregnancy headaches,” the 34-year-old revealed. “Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. Anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally,” she wrote

Chrissy also went on to explain that, “Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing.”

While many women experience migraines for the first time during pregnancy, those who already suffered from them may see an increase in symptoms while pregnant, especially in the first trimester.

This is probably why so many women related to Chrissy, and ended up thanking her for being so open and informative about a topic which can oftentimes be considered a tad taboo.

When one woman replied that she was denied botox when she was pregnant, Chrissy went on to explain, “Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it’s a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB”.

Chrissy Teigen is consistently honest and open with her followers, not afraid to get into controversial territory, and we love her for that. In fact, when one fan warned, “Oh girl. The crunchy granola moms are gonna come for you,” and in classic Chrissy fashion, she replied, “I absolutely do not care,” I think we all snorted just a little bit.