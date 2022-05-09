Chrissy Teigen pens heartfelt note to kids on Mother’s Day

Chrissy Teigen has shared a lovely message for her children and to those who struggle on Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy shared two photos of her children, Luna (6) and Miles (3). Luna is rollerblading in the first snap, while Miles is taking a nap.

The mum-of-two captioned the post, “the two things I have done right in their most natural states. someday I will have them both with me in one photo where they don’t look like hostages”.

“Also thinking of my angel baby and sending love to anyone who has a hard time with days like today. love u guys”.

Friends and fans of the 36-year-old headed to the comments to share supportive messages with Chrissy. One fan wrote, “Sending you all the love in the world”.

A second penned, “This is literally the perfect post. Appreciate your honesty and Happy Mother’s Day… however that looks to all the strong ladies”.

A third fan added, “Bless you Chrissy. Happy Mother’s Day! You’re a great mom”.

The Help actress Octavia Spencer wrote, “She’s growing so fast #adorable", in relation to Luna.

The television personality’s husband, John Legend, also shared a post to show Chrissy how grateful he was to have her.

With a carousel of snaps of his wife and children, John wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to @chrissyteigen, my love, my partner and the best mommy our kids could ask for. We're so grateful for you”.

The All of Me singer added, You make all of our lives better- full of love, joy and adventure”.

Chrissy and John tied the knot in September 2013. They welcomed their daughter Luna in 2016 and son Miles two years later in 2018. The couple sadly lost their third child, Jack, 20 weeks into her pregnancy, due to complications.