Chrissy Teigen gets brutally honest about her post-miscarriage body

Cookbook author, model and mum-of-two Chrissy Teigen has taken to social media to open up about her raw and honest thoughts when it comes to acknowledging her post-miscarriage body.

Chrissy has publicly shared her devastating baby loss experience with the world, as she tragically lost her son, Jack, back in October 2020 due to pregnancy complications when she was just 20-weeks along.

Now the 35-year-old mum has reflected upon her post-miscarriage figure, explaining how much she’s struggled with it this past year, and her words are all too relatable. “It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram this past weekend.

“Usually you’d gain your ‘yumyums I’m praaaagnant!’ weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you’d have your baby. And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F**K a snap-back)…”

“But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake.”

Chrissy goes on to explain that she’s really struggled with her post-miscarriage body, saying, “Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror.”

Concluding, Chrissy insists that she doesn’t want consoling, she merely wanted to vent and “be emo for a minute.”

Of course it wasn’t long until Chrissy’s comments were flooded with loving messages from friends, family and fans alike, offering their words of support and sharing their own post-miscarriage experiences.

“Ugh the pain that keeps on giving. We love you,” commented American model Brooklyn Decker.

“I lost my boy at 25 weeks a week after you did. I feel everything that you’re saying,” one follower wrote.

“I have never felt so betrayed by my own body as I have when I lost pregnancies. There is this aching hollowness. It feels like my mind and my body are the only ones who remember. When you share, it reminds me that others remember too. Keep sharing,” another follower bravely commented.

If you have suffered a miscarriage and are seeking resources or someone to talk to, please reach out to Miscarriage Ireland on 087 9239217(10am-12pm) or 086 2672519 (8pm-10pm), or free phone the Samaritans on 116 123.