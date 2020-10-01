Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffer agony as they lose baby boy

Chrissy Teigan has revealed the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage. The mum lost her baby baby at nearly 20 weeks and we’re truly heartbroken for her. She shared the sad news from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being admitted on Sunday.

The 34-year-old shared the devastating news on Instagram by posting a series of photos of her and husband John Legend, 41, comforting her.

She wrote, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough”.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Chrissy contined “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

The mum thanked everyone who had been sending thoughts and prayers.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

Chrissy and her husband John Legend have two children together, Luna (4) and Miles (2).

Chrissy continued, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine."

The end of her post was perhaps the saddest part as many of us mums and mums-to-be reading it will have experienced.

“On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Husband John also took to social media to mourn the loss of their son.

On Twitter he wrote: "We love you, Jack" alongside a string of black heart emojis.

Chrissy later wrote on Twitter: "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

The American model and TV star had been hospitalised with heavy bleeding after being warned her pregnancy is high-risk.

She was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday after her bleeding got considerably worse, she told her 31 million Instagram followers.

She added that she had been experiencing a month of bleeding and had already been put on strict bed rest by her doctors.

Posting from her bed, Teigan explained her condition

"We all know I've been on bed rest for a few weeks and that's like super-serious bed rest. I get up to pee and take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible," she said.

"But I was always, always bleeding. I'm about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for about a month, maybe a little bit less than a month.

"We're talking about more than your period girls, it's definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot but it's usually fine. Mine was a lot.

"Every time I go to the bathroom it would be blood, and honestly just laying there there would be blood."

However, despite the set-back at the weekend, she had revealed that she's feeling "really good".

"I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood wise. That's why it's so hard for me to come to terms with." she said.

If you pregnancy and experience bleeding, significant abdominal pain or feel very unwell please contact your GP or maternity hospital care team.

Each year, around 1 in 4 women suffer a miscarriage. That means that each and every one of us knows someone who has been touched by pregnancy loss and yet the conversation around it is deafening in its silence.

It’s an incredibly lonely time but it really helps to reach out and talk about it if it’s something you’ve gone through.

https://pregnancyandinfantloss.ie/

http://www.miscarriage.ie/

HSE Pregnancy Loss