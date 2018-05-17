Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may have welcomed their baby boy

Here's some fantastic news to start off your morning!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may have just welcomed their second child. The parents have previously said that they are expecting a boy.

The mum took to Twitter and wrote, "Somebody's here!" With the baby bottle emojis added in, it didn't take long for fans to read between the lines.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 17 May 2018

According to People, the parents were expecting their new addition in June, so they may have gotten to meet their son sooner than expected!

We're sure their daughter, two-year-old Luna, is also thrilled to meet her little brother early.

We'll keep you updated as we hear more on this story.

And, of course, congrats to John and Chrissy on their growing family!