Chrissy and John get cheeky on Insta for their anniversary

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are serious #couplegoals.

After surviving the struggles of a long-term relationship, parenthood and busy careers, the enduring couple are more in love than ever.

Yesterday marked the lovebird's five-year wedding anniversary, and Chrissy could not stop gushing about her doting husband.

“12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married,” the model began.

“We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created.”

The mum has always been open about her parental journey and credited her hubby for always being there to support her, no matter how tough circumstances were.

But the sassy girl we all know and love finished off her marriage tribute Chrissy-style.

“But you are an a**hole for releasing your The Voice news on my target launch day for real”, she joked.

Yesterday, the All of Me singer announced his role as a coach on the upcoming season of the popular singing competition.

On the same day, Chrissy announced that her new kitchen and tabletop collection was available in the department store Target.

John tried to make up for his mistake writing, "What can I say on a day like today? I could talk about the 12 beautiful years I've known you. I could talk about the 5 years of wedded bliss, the 2 wonderful children we've brought into this world.

"But I feel the urge to say something far more important. I LOVE your new kitchenware line at Target," he said cheekily.

"I can't wait for it to come out on September 30th. I'm so proud of everything you've done in your career and how much joy you bring to people's lives.

"Did I mention that your Cravings Cookbook is coming out Tuesday? Because it's coming out Tuesday. I love you, baby."

It’s sweet to see that the happy couple can light-heartedly poke fun at one another while knowing how truly head-over-heels they still are.

Congratulations to Chrissy and John on your milestone anniversary! We hope the years to come are as special as the first five.