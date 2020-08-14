Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child

Huge congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who are expecting their third child together. The couple revealed the news in the Grammy winner's new music video for Wild.

In the video, the parents are hugging by the sea and Teigen can be seen cradling her baby bump as her husband embraces her. The mum-of-two commented on her pregnancy by sharing a video of her baby bump on Instagram. “Look at this third baby,” she commented as she cradled her growing bump.

Fans of the couple couldn’t help but gush about their exciting news. One wrote: “Are you telling us you’re pregnant? Your babies are so beautiful!”

“What a way to share the news!!! Congratulations,” one wrote.

“You guys are one of my favourite love stories,” said another.

Teigen has spoken openly about her fertility struggles and IVF journey in the past. The soon-to-be mum-of-three told Harper’s Bazaar, “It’s also easy to grow resentful of how easy it is for some people, when you’re literally mixing your own powders and chemicals to inject into your belly, shoving progesterone up there.”

"It’s almost like one of those things where there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s like the physical pain of labor. Once your baby is actually born, you don’t remember that pain at all. When you go through IVF, it does feel like, 'Oh it’s not fair I have to do all this.' Still, it’s a complete miracle when it works. There are so many people that still struggle, even with access to IVF."

The couple are already parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

Check out the music video for Wild below: