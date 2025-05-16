Chrissy Teigen admits she has broken her sobriety after four years

Chrissy Teigen has admitted that she has started drinking again, after being sober for the past four years.

In December 2020, the model and cookbook author announced that she had a desire to go sober, three months after the tragic loss of her baby son, Jack. Although she briefly returned to drinking in 2021, Chrissy celebrated one year of sobriety in July 2022.

Now, Chrissy – who shares little ones Luna (9), Miles (7), Esti (2) and Wren (1) with her husband, John Legend – has revealed that she recently started drinking again.

Following a candid chat with author Holly Whitaker on her podcast, Self-Conscious With Chrissy Teigen, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to open up more.

“Holly Whitaker changed my life, changed my perspective and changed how I view the f***ing beast that is alcohol. But to have to admit to all of you that I let it back into my life…to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply,” Chrissy began.

“I was so proud every time one of you told me on the street that Holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking. I still am. The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing,” she continued, noting: “I one hundred percent know I like me better sober."

“I am one hundred percent p***ed that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into 8 and feeling like s**t. I’m tired of throwing up on a Tuesday. I don’t wanna feel like I need a shot to talk to a crowd. I hate that the thought of maybe having a drink can consume me some days,” she explained, adding: “I am deeply aware of where this can go if I let it.”

Stating that she wants to “continue to be mindful with it”, Chrissy concluded: “Photos of my kid’s birthday parties are no longer me with bleary, sleepy drinking eyes. And I am proud of that. But I still know my relationship with alcohol just isn’t normal and never will be.”

Many stars have since commented their support to Chrissy, with her husband John writing: “Always proud of you.”

“I second that, appreciate you so much,” added actress Michelle Monaghan.