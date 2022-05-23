Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome second baby

Congratulations are in order for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schewarzenegger as they announce the arrival of baby number two!

The Jurassic World actor took to Instagram to share the great news. He wrote, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt”.

He continued, “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris”.

Alongside the caption, the 42-year-old shared a snap of a pink background decorated with a bow that read, “Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. May 21, 2022”. What an adorable name!

Friends of the couple headed to the comments to congratulate them on their new bundle of joy. The Tomorrow War actress Yvonne Strahovski penned, “Oh Chris congrats to you both!!! Lots of love to you and the growing fam”.

“Congrats, brother! Sending love and light to y’all!”, wrote Shazam actor Zachary Levi.

Workin’ Moms actress Catherine Reitman said, “Congratulations. Hope you’re all getting sleep!”.

Author Cameron Hanes added, “Congrats”, followed by praying hands emoji.

Jurassic Park's Sam Neil wrote, "Way to go Pratts".

Chris and Katherine already share one-year-old Lyla. Pratt is also father to nine-year-old Jack whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and his author wife tied the knot in June 2019 after a year of dating.