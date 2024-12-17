Chris McCausland admits why he won’t be joining Strictly Live Tour

Chris McCausland has revealed the real reason why he won’t be going on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

Over the weekend, the comedian made history after he became the first blind person to be crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing.

Chris and his dance partner Dianne Buswell got to bring home the Glitterball trophy after an impressive Showdance and emotional Waltz.

After the Strictly final, the full line-up for the Strictly Live Tour was announced, but Chris was not on the list.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, McCausland opened up about why he won’t be taking part in the tour, which begins in January 2025, after a fan asked if he’d be joining.

Chris explained, “I'm afraid I will not be able to do the Strictly tour. My own tour was meant to be on the road in September and a lot of dates were moved to Jan and Feb to accommodate doing #Strictly”.

“It's unfortunate as it's been so much fun, but my own dates can't be moved for a second time”.

The update was shared after Chris revealed, “Well I likely won't be a part of anything like that ever again. Saturday night was emotional and I haven't quite recovered yet”.

“Thank you all so much for appreciating what we were able to do. It has been an incredible experience. Lots of love to you all #Strictly! X”.

Famous faces that will be heading on the Strictly Come Dancing tour include Gladiator Montell Douglas, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and singer Shayne Ward.

Also joining them are EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, opera singer Wynne Evans, JLS band member JB Gill and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri.

After they were crowned winners, Dianne released a statement about her time being Chris’ dance partner.

She revealed, “ I am forever grateful for the friendship I have gained in such an incredible person he says I changed his life but like wise I see things in a different way now and I’m forever grateful”.