Chris Evans ‘marries girlfriend Alba with at-home ceremony’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chris Evans as he has tied the knot!

Chris and his girlfriend, Alba Baptista, have said ‘I do’, according to reports.

The Avengers actor and his wife ‘got married during an intimate ceremony in their home in Boston’.

Credit: Chris Evans Instagram

Page Six reports that the pair’s ceremony was ‘locked down tight’ as guests had to sign NDAs and no phones were allowed to be used on their big day.

42-year-old Chris and 26-year-old Alba had all of their nearest and dearest with them as they got married.

There was also a star-studded guests list with some of Evan’s Marvel co-stars in attendance, induing Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Credit: Chris Evans Instagram

The newly-weds first sparked romance rumours in November 2022 when a source told People that the couple had been dating for ‘over a year’.

A source revealed, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her”.

Soon after the news of their relationship had been shared the two were spotted holding hands together.

Credit: Chris Evans Instagram

During an interview with People last year, the Knives Out star shared his hopes for getting married in the future.

“That’s absolutely something I want- wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of]”.

He continued, “It was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, they love they shared”.

Congratulations again to Chris and Alba as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.