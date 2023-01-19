Chloe Madeley shares update on daughter’s health after two hospital trips

Chloe Madeley has revealed she’s been ‘extremely worried’ about her daughter Bodhi as she had to bring her to the hospital twice in just one week.

The personal trainer shared an update on her daughter’s health earlier today, detailing how her tot’s temperature spiked and dropped quickly, leaving Chloe fearful of meningitis or sepsis.

Posting an adorable black and white video of herself and Bodhi cuddling and giggling together to Instagram, Chloe penned, “My little love has been very poorly this week. 2 trips to hospital and a lot of tears”.

“Her temperature went from 39.8° on Saturday morning to 34° on Sunday night, so I was extremely worried about meningitis and sepsis, but blood tests show its just the Flu Type A Virus. I say just, wow has she been unwell”.

The 35-year-old asked her followers, “Has anyone else had their little one’s temp drop that low with flu virus? I'm still a bit confused as to how / why that happened”.

“I’m also amazed at how much it has impacted my sleep and work load, and how hard the last 5 days have been”.

“I just want to say to any and all mothers out there who have to make these kinds of trips and deal with these kinds of things on a regular basis, that I am in AWE of you. That you are real life superheroes. That you amaze me”.

Madeley closed off sharing her appreciation for hospital staff, adding, “And also to the doctors and nurses pulling the graveyard shifts in paediatric A&E, thank you, you are the best of us”.

Many of Chloe’s followers that are parents commented on the post to send well wishes to her daughter and to share similar situations they experienced with their children.

Chloe and her husband, James Haskell, who tied the knot in December 2018, welcomed their daughter into the world in August 2022.