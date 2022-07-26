Chloe Madeley opens up about post pregnancy ‘body goals’

Television personality Chloe Madelely has opened up about being ‘extremely excited’ to ‘rehab’ her body post pregnancy and talks about celebrating her body, regardless of the negative opinions of others.

Before the 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a nude snap of herself on a sunny balcony, she explained on her Instagram stories, “I love my pregnancy body!… I do what I do out of LOVE for my body and my job, NOT hatred of my body, so please don’t perceive that as insecurity, it’s not, it’s passion, excitement and joy”.

Credit: Instagram

On the photo she posted to her feed she wrote, “I was asked on IG this morning if I’m excited to get back into shape post pregnancy. I nearly skipped over the question so I didn’t have to answer it and undoubtedly have my answer be misconstrued and misjudged. Because the answer is yes”.

“I am extremely excited to rehab my body post natally; my core, my pelvic floor, my glutes, everything that has had to shift, make way and change for my little potato will need to be rehabbed and nursed back to health. I am excited to PATIENTLY watch my physique change again, too”.

Chloe went on to say that she works in her body and has for a decade to change her career, lifestyle and mental health. She also said she loves having performance and physique goals.

“Today, this love is CONSTANTLY and CONSISTENTLY deemed as hatred for your female form. Deemed as insecurity born of the patriarchy and or the media. It is SO frowned upon for women to have body goals”.

“Why? If your body goal is to stay the same, to become healthier, to become fitter, to become stronger, or to grow and develop a physique, why is one any more valid than the other?”.

The personal trainer compares changing your hairstyle, wearing makeup and buying a new dress to having a body goal as they all “help you to FEEL better in your own skin”.

“I’ve also had this photo in my camera roll since early June, and I love it. But I’ve been too scared to post in case people think it’s overly confident, or in case they make something of mine that I think is beautiful, ugly”.

“Funny that, isn’t it? The fear of sharing a positive relationship with your body is matched on either side of present day love and acceptance, or later date goals to evolve, because so many will project onto it their negative opinions”.

She closed off by adding, “So screw it, celebrate your body, even if it doesn’t fit the trend right now. ‘Self love’ should be an option for EVERYONE, after all”.

Chloe and her husband James Haskell announced that they are expecting their first child together- a girl- in February of this year. The tot is due during the first week of August according to Chloe’s dad Richard.