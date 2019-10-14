Chloe Lewis and boyfriend Danny Flasher welcome their first child

Chloe Lewis and Danny Flasher are officially parents. The couple welcomed their first child together last week.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, but the mum-to-be has yet to reveal the name of her son.

Chloe confirmed his arrival by sharing a snap of her newborn’s tiny feet on Instagram.

The new mum couldn’t help but gush about her little boy, ‘Earlier this week our baby boy arrived. We are completely besotted & so so in LOVE’ she wrote.

Chloe also shared a quote on her Instagram story which said;

“When your whole world changes in just one day. The most magical feeling ever. We love you boy.”

The reality star announced her pregnancy in May.

In September, Chloe revealed the devastating news that she had lost her baby’s twin when she was 8 weeks pregnant.

Chloe shared, “I grieved for about three months. I felt like I had gone into a hole, like I had lost a child. I felt like I had done something wrong because it was my body. Was I going to the gym too much? You start questioning yourself.”

However, she promised to tell her baby boy all about his twin when he is older.

We’re so happy to hear Chloe’s baby boy is happy and healthy. Huge congratulations to the new parents.