Chloe Goodman says ‘terrible 2’s are fast approaching’ for daughter Isla

Chloe Goodman, known for her appearance on Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother shares how her daughter deals with being told off with a cute snap.

The reality television star took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable photo of her almost two-year-old after being told “no” with her 195K followers.

In the picture the tot can be seen pouting and looking down after being told off by mum. Chloe wrote the caption, “When she gets told no. The terrible 2’s are fast approaching”. This is only the beginning of the 'terrible twos' stage for Chloe and Isla so there's bound to be more sassy moments shared soon.

This comes after a video of the child playing with a toy hoover and on Goodman’s old laptop. She looks to be a great little hard-worker!

Isla will be turning two in a few short weeks and we’re sure her birthday party will be as extravagant as her first birthday party was.

With a safari theme, Isla celebrated turning one with her cousin Kairo Walker. The party was decked out with pastel coloured balloons, life-size safari animals and huge flower displays spelling out Isla and Kairo’s names.

The 28-year-old described Isla as “the greatest gift I’ll ever receive” just after she was born.

Chloe is also mum to baby Hudson, who was born in February of this year. Chloe’s pregnancy with Hudson was considered high-risk due to having part of her cervix removed four years ago. This was carried out because cancerous cells were found.

She shares her two children with her fiancé and professional football player Grant Hall.