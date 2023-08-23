Chloe Burrows gets upset as she reflects on relationship with Toby

Chloe Burrows has made some honest confessions about her break-up with Toby Aromolaran.

The Love Island stars first met during their time in the villa and went on to come in second place during the 2021 season.

Chloe and Toby then split up in October 2022, which Burrows has now admitted left her ‘heartbroken for months’.

Now that the 27-year-old is taking part in Celebs Go Dating, Chloe opened up about her and Toby’s relationship and the reason they went their separate ways during last night’s episode.

“He was probably the nicest boy I've been with”, she said before adding, “So we obviously met on Love Island and the kind of connections you form, you can’t replicate that in normal life”.

“When he said, ‘This is not working’, I was just kind of like, ‘Okay’. I was really heartbroken for months”.

Admitting she didn’t want to get upset as she started to tear up, Chloe went on to explain that ‘things were going well’ before admitting, “They just kind of fell apart a bit and we both knew”.

“He went away. We hadn't seen each other in a month and I think we both just kind of knew”.

She continued, “I'm not going to beg for someone to stay with me”.

After being asked if she wanted the relationship to end, Burrows revealed, “At the time I didn’t. It is what it is and I just had to accept it and I just wasn’t ready for it to end then”.

Chloe previously said that her and Toby’s break-up was “literally the worst thing I have been through”.

Many fans of Chloe’s rushed to the comments to share supportive messages with the former reality TV star.

One fan wrote, “Want to give you the biggest cuddle after seeing this clip”.

“Gutted for her, she clearly still wants to be with him”, penned a second commenter.

Former Love Island star Millie Court also penned a sweet message to Chloe that reads, “Breakups are a very hard thing to deal with and the only thing that really heals the pain is time. So proud of Chloe for being so open about it, it’s definitely not easy to speak up about it especially when there’s still some wounds that aren’t fully healed”.