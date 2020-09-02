Chill at home with these gorgeous new scented candles & diffusers

September is traditionally back-to-school and back-to-work after sunshine holidays abroad and a summer schedule of festivals, sports and social outings.

2020 certainly witnessed a curbed social scene! And, yet, upsides of the pandemic include more time with family, the renewal of nature, the rediscovery of fitness, home cooking and healthier eating, and home and garden improvements too. Health and wellbeing have become a focus, as we recognise the need for time alone, relaxation and renewal too.

Scented candles and diffusers have become a household essential, so much so that Green Angel has launched three new fragrances to its best-selling collection. Ylang Ylang, Jasmine and Neroli scented candles and diffusers have been added to the brand’s original fragrances, aromatic Lemongrass & Lime and fresh floral White Linen.

A diffuser or scented candle can instantly create that luxurious spa experience at home. Floral based, the new Green Angel fragrances include precious Neroli Fragrance, a sensual scent made from the distilled petals of the orange blossom tree.

Jasmine is an exquisite and uplifting fragrance, while Ylang Ylang is known to have relaxing mood boosting properties. As we continue the COVID conquest, the beneficial effects of Green Angel candles and essential oils can be used to great effect right around the house, in home offices and in workplaces, delivering comfort and rejuvenation for mind and body.

Green Angel’s luxurious hand-made soy wax candles are hand-poured in Ireland in an age-old craft tradition. 100% creamy soy wax ensures a cleaner burn, as does the natural cotton wick. Priced at €25.00, these beautiful hand-crafted candles provide a long-lasting subtle yet sophisticated fragrance with around 55 hours of comforting candlelight.

Diffusers are priced at €30.00 and eco-friendly refills, in a bottle made from recycled materials, are also available in all five scents, priced at €18.00.

The Green Angel collection is available on the website and stockists include leading pharmacies across Ireland, as well as department stores such as Avoca, Shaw’s and Kilkenny Design.