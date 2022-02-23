Child-star Abigail Breslin is now engaged to boyfriend of 5 years

One of our favourite child stars is all grown up! Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin has announced her engagement to long-time love Ira Kunyansky.

Taking to Instagram early this morning, the 25-year-old Hollywood star shared a candid photo of her stunning engagement ring.

“I was like, ‘duh.’ #engagedyall,” she simply wrote in the caption.

Ira also shared an announcement post to his own Instagram page, featuring a series of snaps taken moments after his beach proposal.

In the photos, Abigail and Ira are wearing black hoodies and blue jeans, with their arms around each other as Abigail shows off her glittering ring. Another adorable snap shows the pair enjoying some post proposal cuisine, featuring some tasty looking lobster.

“She said YES!,” Ira happily exclaimed in the caption.

Soon enough, the Scream Queens star and her fiancé’s wonderful announcement posts was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans.

“Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!” fellow actress Elle Fanning (The Great) sweetly wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Kat McNamara (Shadowhunters) excitedly commented.

Meanwhile, Abigail’s older brother Spencer (The Santa Clause 2) wrote, “Congrats! Abs and ira!!!” before going on to ask, “Did u guys save some lobster for me?”

On February 17 this year, Abigail shared a sweet tribute post to celebrate her other half’s 31st birthday. “Posting this just in the nick of time !!!! Happiest happiest birthday to my one and only, love of my life, perfect angel of a boyfriend,” she lovingly wrote.

“Life would be so uninteresting without you in it. I adore you more than words can describe.”

Congratulations to both Abigail and Ira on their exciting engagement news!