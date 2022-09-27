Child found with serious injuries at Clare residence in critical condition

Just before 8am this morning, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Gardaí and emergency services attended a domestic residence in Clarecastle, Co.Clare.

A female child was discovered with serious injuries and rushed to University Hospital Limerick. She remains in a critical condition at the hospital since this morning.

As well as the little girl being found, a female adult was also found unconscious at the scene. She too was brought to University Hospital Limerick where she remains in a critical condition.

An incident room has been established at Ennis Garda Station and a Senior Investigation Officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The scene remains preserved and is being examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

The family of the child and woman have been appointed a Family Liaison Officer.

An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone with any information on the incident to contact the investigation team at Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.