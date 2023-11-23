Check out this year’s spectacular Black Friday sale at Peter Mark

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping and treat yourself to salon styles at home with the amazing Black Friday deals at Ireland’s leading hairdressing group, Peter Mark. Available in salon or online, Peter Mark is offering €45 off the most popular heated styling tools, including ghd stylers and dryers*, and the L’Oréal Steampod V3 and V4. The Black Friday sale is on now until Tuesday 28th November. Offers are available in Peter Mark salons nationwide and online at www.petermark.ie/shop.

ghd original – was €149 NOW €104

Making its iconic comeback – the new and improved ghd original styler. This cult classic styler is the perfect everyday styling companion and a staple for a good hair day!

L’Oréal Steampod 4.0 – was €349 NOW €304

The Steampod 4.0 is the go-to styler with its patented steam technology. Whether you want to straighten, wave or curl, you can effortlessly achieve salon-worthy looks from the comfort of your home with this all-in-one professional styler.

ghd platinum+ – was €235 NOW €190

Create smooth and sleek locks with this award-winning styler designed to help protect hair and helps reduce breakage and split ends.

Featuring new ultra-zone with predictive technology and the latest breakthrough in heat styling, this styler is guaranteed to deliver consistent results while you style. Regardless of your hair type or styling technique, ghd platinum+ will ensure you always receive the optimum amount of heat for your required style, personalised to you. Available in multiple of colours

ghd helios™ dryer – was €175 NOW €130

Enjoy a flawlessly smooth blow-dry achieved in record time, with the ghd helios™. Designed for ease of use and salon-quality results, this game-changing hair dryer delivers ultimate styling control and 30% more shine.

ghd gold – was €185 NOW €140

A ghd hair straightener for creating loose waves, bouncy curls and sleek styles proven to deliver shinier, smoother and healthier-looking hair. The ghd gold® styler features an improved heat-up time of 25 seconds, slick design and round barrel delivering versatile, snag-free styling, quickly and easily so you can transform your hair every day. Available in multiple options

* Excluding ghd flight dryer