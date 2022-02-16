Check out Britney Spears’ NYC penthouse on the market for $7M

Have you ever thought about dropping everything and living the glamorous dream life in New York City? Well now is your chance! Although, we must warn you, it comes with quite a hefty price tag.

A famed NYC penthouse, previously owned by several iconic stars — including the likes of Britney Spears and Cher — has just been put on the market for a whopping $7M.

Due to the property’s famed history, the listing agent has aptly nicknamed it the ‘Celebrity Penthouse in the Sky’. Featuring four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, this luxury pad is absolutely sensational.

According to the property listing, this lavish home is laid out “like a private townhome, but with jetliner views north over the Village and beyond.”

With 12-feet ceilings, the main floor space is largely open-planned, featuring an enormous living area with a wood-burning fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and kitchen island, perfect for entertaining.

The property also features an impressive 400-square-foot outdoor terrace with views of the Empire State Building and the NYC skyline.

According to a press release shared to People, Britney lived in the penthouse for four years during the early 2000’s, when the pop icon was at the peak of her popularity.

Although, the Toxic singer wasn’t the first music legend to live in this New York pad, as Cher lived there before her, buying the property in the 1980’s, followed by Russell Simmons and later by Keith Richards.

With the penthouse only just going up for sale recently, who knows who the next buyer will be. Although, if you’re interested you might want to move fast — there might be a queue of celebs eager to snap this little gem up!